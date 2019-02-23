



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday said the party is confident of winning all the elections in the state as “voters have fully brought into our message”.

AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin at his Idi Igba family house all the party’s candidates would win by a landslide because the people of Kwara “are totally fed up with the current status quo.”

“So far so good,” he began.

“The turnout has been good and we definitely are sure of victory,” he said minutes before he cast his ballot at the Open Space polling unit 004 of Adewole Ward.

AbdulRazaq commended the security agencies and the electoral body for the jobs done so far, adding however that “it is too early to give full comments on the conduct of the elections”.

He expressed concerns about reports of incomplete or mixed up ballot papers in parts of Ilorin metropolis, calling on the electoral body to quickly address the concerns.

Abdulrazaq enjoined all Kwarans to be calm as their wish of a new Kwara would soon become a reality.

“We call on our people to be patient and orderly. Once you get to the polling units before 2pm, you will be allowed to cast your vote. We urge our people to remain calm,” he said.

He explained that the Otoge revolution has swept across the state and “all people must do is to be cool headed and upright to the end.

“We are on a mission to rebuild from the scratch and victory is assured by God’s grace.”