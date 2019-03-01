



Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, has assured that if elected, he would run a non-discriminatory administration that would be fair to all sections of the state.

Abdulrasaq gave the assurance on Wednesday when he embarked on a fresh campaign to the southern part of the state.

“Our government won’t discriminate against any section of Kwara. We’ll share jobs and appointments fairly,” AbdulRazaq said at the Palace of Alofa of Iloffa, Oba Samuel Dada, in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state, where several traditional rulers in the area met with him.

The APC candidate, who presented copies of his manifesto to the traditional rulers and community leaders, said his administration would open up the rural areas for development to boost investments in agriculture, agro-processing factories, provide employment for youths and halt rural-urban exodus.

He also pledged to rebuild public schools and hospitals, strengthen entrepreneurship and small scale businesses to boost internally generated revenues.

The governorship candidate said he would accord utmost respect to the traditional institutions and ensure that local government areas were allowed to serve the grassroots.

He assured that his administration would give security a priority attention to aide development of the state

“We’ve had enough of bad governance and the bleeding of public resources. Let’s try something new and different. Our opponents have run out of ideas. We’ll bring development. We’ll take a special interest in the security of lives and properties.”

At the moment, there’s hardly any functional bank from Ekiti to Offa.

“Where there’s no banking institution, development will be hard whether you are into saw mailing or agriculture.

“But to do this, we urge you to vote for APC. We don’t want to be in the opposition in Kwara. We have a lot of great programmes for our people. Importantly, we won’t disrespect our traditional institutions. We will honour our royal fathers,” he reiterated.

The politicians on his campaign tour, visited Ekiti, Isin, Oke Ero and Irepodun local government areas in the south senatorial district of the state.