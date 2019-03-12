



Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Kwara State governor-elect, has said that his administration would give a special attention to infrastructural development of the north senatorial district of the state.

He said this is because the district is “totally deprived” of infrastructural development.

Abdulrahman stated this on Monday at a get together organised by his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to appreciate members of the party for their roles in the victory of the party at both the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He explained that his plan does not mean that other areas of the state would not be taken care of but only that a special focus would be made on the north district which he said he discovered, during his campaign tour, to be the area with the worst infrastructural deficit in the state.

“Kwara North needs special attention in terms of development. This doesn’t mean we will not develop other areas. We will. But there is total lack of infrastructure in Kwara North,”

“We’ll (therefore) pay particular attention to Kwara North because it is totally deprived. We do not want anybody to think they are getting unfair advantage when we do this. It is just the proper thing to do.”

Abdulrazaq said everything would be done to justify people’s confidence in him and the APC lawmakers-elect.

The governor-elect while acknowledging the “enormous expectations” from the electorate, said that he would do his best to serve the best interest of the people.

He said his administration will also pay special attention to women development and inclusiveness in form of appointments.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who also spoke at the occasion said failure is not an option for the incoming APC government but called for understanding and patience from the public.

“The expectations are very high and we must take advantage of their enthusiasm to ensure we deliver the dividend of democracy,” he said.