



Abdulmumuni Jibrin, a house of reps member from Kano state, says leaders of All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari will play major roles in determining the leadership of the national assembly.

Jibrin, who was reelected to represent Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency in Kano, urged members of the APC in the 9th assembly to “suppress” their ambition and work together as a family to avoid rancour.

He said there was need for the APC caucus to to seek the advice of the party leadership and Buhari in order to avoid the “mistake of the past”.

“From the information I have, our party, the APC has the majority of members in the 9th national assembly,” he said.

“We are advising our colleagues that everybody should suppress his ambition for now. We will approach the party leadership, and of course approach the president and engage with him and take instructions on what needs to be done.

“So, precisely, if you want me to put it in a categorical way, we will listen to what the president wants us to do, and of course what the party wants us do, and that is exactly what is going to be done. We will not make the mistake of the past.”

He also used the opportunity to thank the people of his constituency for giving him another chance to represent them.

He promised to use his wealth of experience to sponsor bills that will have positive impact on all.

Jibrin also congratulated Buhari for his “well-deserved victory” at the polls, and appealed to Nigerians to support the president in taking the country to the Next Level.