Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa is making frantic efforts to settle his differences with the leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kano state ahead of the Saturday’s bye-election in his constituency.

The lawmaker who had fallen out with the party officials including the governor was spotted in a video venerating before the party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The video clip that went viral on social media, had shook many APC supporters, particularly those who were in the know of the rift between the former lawmaker and the leadership of the party.

Newsmen recalled that the lawmaker was accused of anti-party activity as he was alleged to have worked for the opposition party during the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state. In July 2019, he was suspended by the party for 12 months after a committee that was set up to investigate allegation of anti-party activities against him submitted its report.

The APC Chairman in Bebeji, Alhaji Sabo Gwarmai, who confirmed the suspension of Kofa, had said that the offenses committed by the lawmaker were grievous enough that no serious party could ignore them and allow him to go unpunished.

Newsmen also gathered that after he won his election, Kofa was said to have abandoned the APC until a Court of Appeal Division in Kaduna state annulled his election and ordered for fresh election in his constituency.

But since the annulment of his election, Kofa had begun to align himself with top brass of the party such as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and the party chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas in his efforts to have their support.

Prior to the release of the video clip, Kofa was captured in a still picture squatting while greeting Senator Gaya at a residence suspected to be located in Abuja.





Again, after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the March 2019 governorship, Kofa was sighted at African House, Government House Kano to congratulate the governor.

The former house leader was at the airport along with many prominent politicians in the state to receive the APC chairman when he was returning from Abuja two days after the Supreme Court judgement affirming the election of Ganduje as the duly elected governor of the state.

Earlier reports suggest that because of the toxic relationship with the lawmaker, the party had planned to work against him in the bye- election scheduled for Saturday.

However, the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, said the party would do its best to ensure it retains the Tudun Wada/Doguwa and Kiru/Bebeji federal constituencies.

The party chairman who disclosed that Governor Ganduje will lead other party stalwarts to campaign at Doguwa/Tudun Wada area, however said the party has not taken decision on Kiru/Bebeji, the constituency of Kofa.

“Today (Thursday), the party delegation would be at Doguwa/Tudun Wada area to campaign for Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

“The governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, top government officials and other stakeholders would be there for the campaign. All arrangements have been put in place and I can assure you, APC will campaign vigorously for Doguwa.

“For Kiru/Bebeji, we have not yet decide when we are going there, but I can assure you, we will do everything humanly possible to win these two seats,” he said.

Commenting on the video, the Chairman said, “What is in the clip that warrant for story? Of course, Hon Abdulmumini Jibril Kofa received us at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport when we returned from Abuja.

“Kofa was not alone at the airport to receive us. So, I have seen nothing wrong if Kofa receives us at MAKIA.”