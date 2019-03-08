



Abdullahi Abubakar Sule, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, on Thursday called on the electorate in the state to vote his party in the governorship and state Assembly polls.

The gubernatorial candidate made the called at a press conference in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule said if given mandate in the election, his government would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Tanko Al-Makura in the state, who he said, had impacted the state positively.

According to him, “I want to, on behalf of my campaign organization, thank APC supporters across the state for their maximum cooperation during my campaign. Vote for APC in the next governorship poll so that we can we build on what Governor Al-Makura has done inr the past eight years.

“I will industrialize Nasarawa State and find alternative ways to addres youth restiveness in the state because Nasarawa State is salary state.”

The APC gubernatorial candidate, who called for peaceful polls on Saturday, advised his opponents to accept defeat in the election.

