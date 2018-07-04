The ex-contestant of Zonal Organizing Secretary, North-east in the last All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention, Abdullahi Danasabe Kakanda, has commended the leadership of APC for organizing a mega rally in Owerri, Imo State.

Describing it as a clear indication that President Muhammadu Buhari will get victory in South East in the upcoming 2019 general elections with wide merging.

Kakanda said looking at the mammoth crowd that thronged the venue, all chanting Sai Baba, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves to run for second term.

“For me, I think it is given that any time a party has a president on seat, people should give him an opportunity to run for a second term especially somebody like Buhari who has million of supporters more than any politician in Africa.

“Nigerians have seen his leadership qualities. People particularly in the North East have seen peace and it is because of the peace that people will vote him again. And for the South East, APC-led administration projects are everywhere in the region.

He said APC members are with the leadership of the party with no second thought, adding that the current leadership needs everybody’s support.

“We have true allegiance to our great party, which we believe, it is working positively for the betterment of its members. All our executives at national and state level need our support, so we are ready to do everything possible to the success of our party.” He said.

Mr Kakanda, also thank the organisers of the July 3 APC Mega Rally in Owerri, particularly Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; Chairman of the Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole; Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, who represented President Buhari; APC National Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salisu, National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni; Organizing Secretary, Barrister Emma Edibero, National Youth Leader, Sadik Abubakar; Woman Leader, Salamatu Baiwa and other National and states excos.