Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has been declared as re-elect, with 31 others emerging as new state leaders of the party.

The congress into 53 vacant positions of the party was conducted at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new party executives were sworn in by the Attorney-General of the state, Mr. Ibrahim Muktar, shortly after the results were announced.

Prince Austin Nweke, the Chairman of the Kano Congress, while announcing the results said, “Abdullahi Abbas scored 3, 080 votes to emerge the chairman in accordance with the APC Congress’ Guidelines.”

He added that the Deputy Chairman of the party, Shehu Maigari scored 2,952 votes while the secretary of the party, Zakari Sarina, scored 2,817.

Other key state officials elected unanimously include Bashir Karaye, Publicity Secretary; Habiba Yardalla, Women leader.

NAN also reports that the event was witnessed by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje as well as some party leaders, including Sen. Kabiru Gaya and Sen Barau Jibril-Maliya from Kano North and Kano South senatorial districts.

Ganduje, who signed the swearing note alongside the newly elected chairman shortly after the leaders were sworn in, noted that the election was meant for 53 positions that needed to be filled.

“We give glory to God for giving us the opportunity to conduct it peacefully without any problem,” he said.

He said that the party would continue to remain united in Kano.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his ‎efforts in fighting corruption and insurgency in the country.

Ganduje promised to give President Buhari five million votes in 2019.

The newly elected Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abass, thanked the governor for his diligent and pragmatic zeal in developing the state.

While commending members of the party for the confidence reposed in him, Abass assured that the new executive, under his watch, would take the party to greater heights.

He also called on the newly elected executives of the party to give necessary support and cooperation to the governor to ensure the success of the administration.

NAN reports that delegates from the 44 local government areas of the state were at the congress.‎