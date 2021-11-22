Abdul’aziz Yari mourns death of Zamfara APC governorship aspirant

The All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State, led by a former Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, has mourned the death of Alhaji Sagir Hamida, former APC governorship aspirant in 2019, who was killed by gunmen along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman, Publicity Committee of the APC faction, Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji.

It described the death of Sagir as a great loss not only to his immediate family but also to the entire people of the state and Nigerians.

Birnin-Magaji described Hamida as having contributed immensely to the development of humanity.

He said: “Sagir Hamida left a great position that is difficult to fill, considering his contributions to the unity in APC under the leadership of former Governor Yari.

“On behalf of the former governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, and the entire APC members under the leadership of Alhaji Lawal Liman, we extend our condolences to the immediate family of the deceased and the entire people of the state.

“May Almighty Allah grant Aljannatul Firdausi to Sagir Hamida and forgive his shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the lost.