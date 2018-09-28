Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has revealed that God has anointed his commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Muktar Idris, as the next governor of the state in 2019, and called on the electorates to support him.

Addressing All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters at the party’s mega rally in support of Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu-Idris’s governorship ambition in Gusau, Yari said he and the people of the state prayed for three years to know his successor and God has answered their prayers.

The governor explained that the choice of the state commissioner for Finance, as the preferred candidate by Zamfara people was beyond his powers.

The state APC and 14 local government chapters organised the grand rally in support of the anointed gubernatorial aspirant and other aspirants.

Yari, also warned some APC governorship aspirants to stop using insecurity to campaign against his government and his preferred aspirant.

“One of the governorship aspirants who was privy to the decisions we took was making such a frivolous allegation. I challenge him to fear Allah,” he said.

According to him: “I have prayed and asked people to pray and at the end of day, God showed us our choice,” he stressed.

Yari reminded the other gubernatorial aspirants to know that power belongs to God.

He told the supporters that he was surprised that some of his critics who were knowledgeable and know the tradition of the party as regards to succession in the state are now challenging the position of the leadership.

Going down memory lane, Yari disclosed that the former governor, Aliyu Shinkafi, was chosen by the singular decision of the party leaders at that time, saying:” As obedient followers and loyal party men we did not go against our leadership. We are not restricting anybody from the contest but we have decided to anoint Muktar Idris as the APC governorship flag bearer in the state.”