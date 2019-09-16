<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Minister of Health, Prof ABC Nwosu, has said he will quit politics if the Peoples Democratic Party fails to win the governorship seat of Anambra State in 2021.

Nwosu, a Board of Trustees member of the PDP stated this during a South-East Stakeholders’ meeting held in Awka, the Anambra State.

Speaking at the meeting with the theme, “Putting Anambra State into political track of the South-East States”, Nwosu said the PDP had been denying itself the opportunity of taking over the state because of selfishness, greed, and bickering.

He said, “Oseloka Obaze did not become governor of Anambra in 2017 because of betrayal from party members.

“If PDP does not win Anambra state in 2021, I will leave politics and PDP. And that will mean PDP will never come to power in Anambra again.”

He urged party members in the state to be united and work towards winning the 2021 governorship election in the state.

Speaking, the Anambra State chairman of the party, Ndubuisi Nwobu. said the party would not “do any form of merchandising in its primaries”.

He urged those interested in contesting the governorship election to go and seek the support of the people and not hoping that they could induce the party to hand them the ticket on a silver platter.

“Our zonal chairman, may I tell you that Anambra PDP is very easy people to govern. I found this out since I became the state chairman of the party.

“All you need to cage an Anambra man is to keep telling him the truth. As elections approach, I want to say that there will not be any form of merchandising during this election. The primary election of the party will be very transparent.

“If you tell Anambra people the truth, they are very easy to handle. Do not listen to people who will come with money because they need the ticket. What Anambra man does not like is asking him, ‘what can you do?”