



Despite a court ruling on Monday, which nullified the Peoples Democratic Party primary elections in Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir-Yusuf, insisted that he remains the party’s governorship candidate in Saturday’s election.

A Federal High Court in Kano on Monday nullified the governorship candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party, citing the failure of the party to conduct its primary.

The Court ruled that the purported nomination of Abba Kabir-Yusuf, as the governorship candidate should be revalidated by the conduct of a fresh primary election.

However, when newsmen contacted him, Yusuf said he was not a party to the suit, filed by Alhaji Ibrahim Ali-Amin, rather the case was against the PDP, adding that the party has taken the necessary action.

”Abba Kabir-Yusuf remains the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party for the coming election on Saturday the 9th. For us, the case is between Alhaji Ibrahim Ali-Amin, who was one of the aspirants that contested 2019 primary of the People Democratic Party.

”The plaintiff did not any way accuse the governorship candidate. He is accusing his party and the party would take the necessary action. So, as far as we are concerned, Abba Kabir Yusuf is neither mentioned in the case nor in the ruling, so, it is an internal issue and the party is taking the necessary action.”

Yusuf went on to reveal that his campaign activities would continue until Thursday night, urging his supporters to remain calm and continue with the electioneering to ensure his victory, come the 9th of March.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic move, the factional leader of the PDP in Kano State, Senate Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, on Monday, said he and his loyalists dumped the party because it has lost popular appeal, among the people.