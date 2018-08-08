Alahuga of Ahuga Akokoland, Oba Samuel Agunloye, at the weekend, led leaders and representatives of the six communities in the town, on a courtesy visit to the Omole home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams.

The six communities being represented at the meeting were Ahuga, Ikakukumo, Akunnu, Ise, Iboropa and Ugbe from Isowopo communities in Akoko, Ondo state.

The visit, according to the monarch, was to congratulate Adams on his new status as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, appreciate his support on the release of his wife by kidnappers, and seek better security in the town and its environs.

Agunloye said the spate of insecurity in Ahuga town and the adjourning communities is becoming unbearable to the people, saying the town needs continuous presence of security personnel across the communities.

“For a very long time now, Ahuga, a prominent town in Akoko and its environs, has been experiencing security breach. Kidnappers are always on rampage, killing and making life difficult for my people. We are always at the mercy of the police and other security agencies. Given the present situation in the town, we are here to seek your support in ensuring peace and protection of lives and property. We want to collaborate with the members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other security outfits to ensure a lasting peace in Ahuga and all the communities.”

The monarch, however, applauded Adams’ courage and determination in ensuring peace across the Yoruba nation.

Responding, Adams said it is the responsibility of the government to provide effective security for the people in all the communities, adding that security of lives and property is key to the development of every society.