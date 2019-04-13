<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers State has blamed the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike for the rising insecurity in the state.

The blame was contained in a statement signed by the AAC governorship candidate in last month’s election, Engr Biokpmabo Awara, during the weekend in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Awara also sent a distress message to the Federal Government to hurry to the aid of the people of the state.

He said, “Our finding reveals that the inability of Rivers State Government to meaningfully engage the youths by providing employments and build industries like the Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Delta States Government who are meaningfully engaging their teaming youth populations that has snowballed into this state of insecurity.

“We wish to condemn in its entirety the series of killings taking place in different parts of the Rivers State as a result of Cult related activities.

“It is quite unfortunate that our dear Rivers State will be experiencing such level of insecurity at this point in time when other states are working very hard to enhance their economies and promoting development in their domain.

“We therefore call on the Presidency to come to our rescue and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book since it is now obvious that the Rivers State Government cannot address the issue of insecurity in our state.

“We call on all the security agencies to be professional in the discharge of their duties arrest all the perpetrators and their sponsors so we can sleep with our two eyes closed.

“We commiserate with all those who have lost their loved ones in the course of these mindless killings by those criminal minds and pray Almighty God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”