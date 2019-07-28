<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The African Action Congress (AAC) has reaffirmed Omoyele Sowore as its National Chairman, while expelling Mr Leonard Ezenwa, former Treasurer and Secretary of the party.

Joshua Adeoye, AAC Deputy National Secretary, read the resolution after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Sowore is the National Chairman and the 2019 presidential candidate of AAC, while Malcolm Fabiyi is the Deputy National Chairman of the party and both were suspended.

Mr Adeoye said allegations against Mr Sowore leading to his purported expulsion from the party were manufactured, adding that there was no case of financial impropriety against him.

Mr Adeoye noted that Mr Sowore as a candidate declared campaign money, adding that the he carried the people along as money was being spent to the end of the campaign.

“The NEC outrightly rejects, cancels, reverses and totally repudiates the purported suspension of Sowore and Fabiyi from their offices.

“The NEC hereby affirms and reinstate Sowore as the one and only national chairman of AAC and Fabiyi as the deputy national chairman of the party.

He said that all actions carried out by Mr Nzenwa in the name of AAC including documents signed or authored by him ”are dismissed, set aside and nullified forthwith”.

According to him, Mr Ezenwa’s expulsion followed his failure to appear before the NEC to defend himself in line with article 80 of AAC constitution which found him guilty of the alleged offence.

The highest decision making body of the party called for immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Ezenwa for alleged forgery and perjury among others criminal acts.

Newsmen report that AAC had been involved in leadership crisis leading to the removal of its presidential candidate by a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged financial impropriety.

Inibehe Effiong, the National Legal Adviser of the party, however, said the party was not joined in the case filed by Mr Ezenwa, adding that the person who also filed the case at the FCT High court was still unknown.

Murtala Adamu, Niger State Chairman moved for adoption of the resolution of the NEC, while Rotimi Ogunlana, Chairman, Oyo State seconded the resolution.