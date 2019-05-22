<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Working Committee of the African Action Congress has set up a three-man committee to investigate the allegations of mismanagement of $1m reportedly paid to adopt the party for the last governorship election in Rivers State.

Following a court decision to disqualify the All Progressives Congress from participating in the last governorship election in the state, the APC decided to support the AAC in the election against the Peoples Democratic Party.

The AAC’s NWC, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held on Friday in Abuja, said it resolved to probe the allegations that the money given to the party for the adoption was mismanaged.

The communique was signed by the party’s acting national Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa.

“That following a review of the petition of some aggrieved members of the Rivers State chapter of the party, alleging the absconding with the sum of $1m received by the suspended chairman of the party, Mr Omoleye Sowore, from a chieftain of a rival political party for adoption of our party as a general opposition platform for Rivers State, the National Working Committee set up a three-man committee headed by Musa Abu to investigate the allegations and report back in seven days,” the communique read.

The NWC also frowned upon how the party’s over N157m presidential campaign fund was not accounted for.

It added, “After extensive deliberations at which members focused on redeeming the battered image of the party, the NWC passed a vote of confidence in the acting chairman of the party, Dr Leonard Nzenwa.

“The following were unanimously resolved: the NWC received the reform agenda of the acting chairman containing the new three-point agenda, reviewed it and adopted same for implementation in other to reform, restructure and rebuild the party.

“The NWC frowned upon how the over N157m presidential campaign fund donated by party faithful within and outside the country was illegally utilised and not properly accounted for.

“That the purported suspension of the Rivers State chairman of the party is declared null and void as having been done illegally and the chairman is directed to continue to discharge the duties.

The party also resolved to review all its election cases in courts, including legal representations.

It therefore decided to change the lawyer representing the party before the Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal.