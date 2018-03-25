Foremost media group, Inabali Media, on Sunday launched an independent but specialised global campaign on behalf of Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential elections.

Addressing a team of select media organizations, CEO of Inabali and Nigeria’s topmost crisis communication expert, Phrank Shaibu, flanked by notable media strategists, Danladi Ndayebo, Mike Achimugu, Felix Ofou and Dotun Shodunke, told newsman that the time had come for Nigerians to know the ‘real’ Atiku, taste-first hand, the leadership qualities embodied by the former Vice-President, qualities that saw him grow into a remarkable entrepreneur, father, husband, Africa’s most powerful Vice-President, and an astute politician.

“The Wazirin Adamawa has not just spent time seeking the highest office in the land. The difference between him and others in the pack, including but not limited to the incumbent is that Atiku has spent all of this time updating his knowledge base and upgrading his skill set. He understands the economic trends, he knows about security issues, he has been a part of the solution process in the educational sector, he speaks the language of the streets, and he understands the pains of unemployment as well as the gains of agriculture as a serious earner of direct foreign exchange. Why do you think he is one of the biggest employers of labour in Africa?”

The Inabali Media boss also stated that Atiku Abubakar is a hero in Nigeria given the role he played in maintaining Nigeria’s democratic status quo. Hear him, “Atiku almost singlehandedly fought against a certain third term agenda in this country.”

“We MUST realize that the presidency of a great nation like Nigeria is too valuable and serious a position to be left to trial and error. We cannot afford to celebrate mediocrity in the name of politics. We need leaders who are very prepared for the job. Atiku is one of the very few with requisite knowledge and skill to lead Nigeria”.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of a serialized advert for Atiku Care Foundation tagged “THE ICON -IN 60 SECONDS”, the serial which takes viewers through the journey of a poor orphan to a helper of multitudes, from little beginnings to successful existence, and how the power of giving, rather than stealing, has uplifted hundreds of thousands of citizens will be launched on CNN on Monday .

The social media edition of the serial was also officially launched today and is already trending on major platforms across Nigeria.