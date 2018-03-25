The Secretary of APC in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Bangbola, has called for harmonious relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government in the overall interest of Nigerians.

Bangbola made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos against the backdrop of the delay in the passage of the 2018 National Budget.

“All arms of government need to work together in harmony in the interest of development and progress of Nigeria.

“I am aware that President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the 2018 Appropriation Bill in November, but it has yet to see the light of the day.

“It will be unfair to put the blame solely on the National Assembly; the Ministries, Departments and parastatal Agencies should always be ready to defend their budgets before the national assembly to avoid such delay.

”It is good that the President has instructed the ministers and heads of the agencies to approach the legislature for the defence of their budgets without further delay,” he said.

Bangbola also commended the Federal Government for successfully securing the release of the Dapchi school girls recently abducted by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He urged the government to take more decisive steps to secure the country against the killer herdsmen and other criminal groups.

“The issue of security should be the concern of everybody, not only the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government needs to take more decisive steps to halt the spate of insecurity in our land.

“We are happy that the President Buhari took decisive action to get most of the Dapchi school girls back.

“We are confident that the remaining girl will soon regain her freedom.

“But, government needs to do more to stem the tide of insecurity in the land, especially as it concerns the killer herdsmen,’’ the party scribe said.

Bamgbola urged Nigerians to always support the government in its effort to rebuild the country.

“The challenges in Nigeria cannot be fixed in a day; but a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari, who has displayed responsibility and responsiveness to the plight of Nigerians deserve the support of Nigerians,” he said.

Bangbola commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for his development strides in the state, urging residents of the state to support him.

“Ambode has done remarkably well in the area of infrastructure and he deserves a second term to complete the numerous projects he embarked upon.

“What he has done in Epe, Ajah, Abule-Egba and many other parts of Lagos are outstanding and need to be sustained.

“I also commend the governor for listening to the complaints of the residents by reviewing the property tax that was recently raised; that is what it means for government to be responsive,” he said.