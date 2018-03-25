The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State said it had set up a four-man committee to recover properties of the party from unauthorised persons.

A statement in Akure on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, said the committee was constituted by the State Working Committee (SWC) to recover properties of the party and take inventory of such properties for proper documentation.

The statement named Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya as the Chairman of the committee, while Prince Femi Osedimbola, Mr Olutayo Babalayo and Mr Raphael Adetimehin are members.

It said that the step was to ensure accountability and transparency in the party.

“The party admonished the committee to diligently carry out its job with utmost good faith and in the best interest of the party,” the statement said.