Mr Danladi Wada, the factional Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, has been found after he was declared missing by the party for more than 24 hours.

APC spokesman Murtala Abubakar announced this on Sunday in Kaduna, saying further that Wada was released on Sunday by his captors in Zaria.

He said that Wada was noticed to be missing after the morning prayers at his Angwan Rimi GRA residence at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He also said that Wada, at the time of filing this report, was expected to report at the Kaduna State Command of the Police.

When Contacted over the matter, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhktar Aliyu, told NAN that he was not in town.