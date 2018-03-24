Governor Rochas Okorocha, son in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday, at the Assumpta Cathedral Church, said men of God should be respected.

He spoke at the Cathedraticum service of the Catholic Church, an annual event to support the Church project, which was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Owerri, Anthony A. J. V. Obinna.

This is the second time Nwosu, and the Catholic Bishop, was meeting after the reported encounter with the Bishop, on his gubernatorial ambition.

Nwosu also gave N3million as his own financial donation to help the church.

According Nwosu, “I am a catholic and I wedded in the Catholic Church, and I will do every thing to support the Church.We have to respect the men of God and the church.

“I will like to use this opportunity to advice the politicians in the state to separate religion from Politics.”

While the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Obinna, was quoted to have asked the people of the state to pray for Nwosu and other politicians in the state and that they needed prayers to do the right thing.