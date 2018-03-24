The Secretary, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Engr Saleh Alhassan, has called on the federal government to provide security, especially to the rural communities in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, Saleh said it is the responsibility of government to provide security, especially in the rural area.

“Government has failed in that area,” Saleh said. The President of the association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, said they are happy that the federal government wants to establish cattle colonies, adding that all Fulani groups welcome the development.

“We accept the cattle colonies. But we are surprised that some people want to deny us this colony. My appeal to the Federal and State governments is to establish these cattle colonies. We want the anti-grazing law to be disbanded because it is not favourable to us.”