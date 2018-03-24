Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof Samuel Egwu, has warned political parties in the state to stop public campaigns saying that the commission was tracking the illegal activities of parties and candidates.

The REC stated this yesterday in a statement made available to journalists that it was of grave concern to the commission that several months before legal date for commencement of campaign, political parties have publicly commenced campaign.

He stated that the political parties and individuals contravened the law by the use of billboards, posters, banners and fliers among many instruments of campaign.

According Prof Egwu, “in view of the above, the Commission urges the political parties and candidates to stop forthwith public campaigns as the commission, through the department of election and political party monitoring, is tracking the illegal activities of parties and candidates for appropriate sanctions”.

He stated further, “the commission will further draw the attention of political parties and other stakeholders to the fact that elections are a rule-based game and that strict compliance with the law is important in advancing and deepening Nigeria’s electoral democracy”.

Consequently, he stated that all political parties, candidates and individuals are advised to be in full observance of the law ahead of 2019 general election.