Muslims in Rivers State have threatened to vote against Governor Nyesom Wike, in 2019 if he refuses to appoint a Rivers Muslim into his cabinet in the proposed minor cabinet resuffle.

Wike had promised that there would would be a minor cabinet reshuffle when he was swearing in four newly appointed Comissioners in the state some days ago.

Secretary, Supreme Council of Muslim Society, Rivers Chapter, Asalemi Ibrahim, said so far Governor Wike has turned his cabinet into a purely Christian affair, with indigenous muslims maginalized.

“A situation where Muslims are not in his cabinet is unacceptable. We passionately appeal to him to look for credible Muslims in his party and appoint into his cabinet, especially now that he has hinted that there will soon be a minor cabinet.

“If that is not done, the Muslim community in Rivers state will have no option, but to vote for another candidate from another political party in 2019,” Asalemi Ibrahim threatens.

Governor Wike’s government is yet to react to the threat by Muslims.

However, Wike has never hidden his administration’s belief that Rivers is Christian state, he has even gone ahead to build Eucamunical Center as worship place for Christians of all denominations.

He also has a Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Bishop Winston Iwo.

Wike’s had in the past been commended by the Muslims in the state for sponsoring one of the highest contingent on pilgrimage to Mecca annually, even higher than states where citizens are predominantly muslims.