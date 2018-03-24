The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter has offered special prayers for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 and God’s continuous favour on him to fulfill his heart desires for the state.

Rising from a “mega prayer rally”, tagged: “Enugu State is in the Hands of God”, which was attended by the leaders of the five blocs in CAN Enugu State, namely, Most Rev. Dr. Calistus Onaga of the CSN (represented by Rev. Fr. Dr. Donatus Onuigbo); Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel O. Chukwuma of the CCN; Bishop Obi Onubuogu of CPFN/PFN; Rev. Michael Ebonine of OAIC and Rev. Emmanuel Edeh of ECWA/TEKAN, the chairman of the association, Rt. Rev. Christian Obiefuna in his address told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “your second tenure is in the Hands of God” and “it is safe with Him because you have acknowledged Him”.

Disclosing that the rally’s prayer theme “originated from the doctrinal and ideological principles” of Gov. Ugwuanyi, the Christian body commended the governor for his commitment to God and entrenchment of peace and good governance in Enugu State, stating that he pays workers’ salaries regularly, provides infrastructure and security, etc, in spite of “the dwindling economy” and “meager resources” of the state.

CAN Enugu State described Ugwuanyi as a “God-fearing” leader, stating that the association was “proud to identify with him.”