The Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano on Friday appointed eleven Special advisers.

Reports have it that the governor dropped most of his former aides and equally reduced the total number aides.

See the eleven aides below:

1) SPAD ON SECURITY, SAFETY AND EMERGENCY – CHIKODI ANARA

(2) SPAD ON BUDGET MONITORING AND IMPLEMENTATION – MELIE ONYEJEGBU

(3) SPAD ON COMMUNITY PROJECTS IMPLEMENTATION – OKAY INNOCENT EZEOBI

(4) SPAD ON MEDICAL SUPPLIES / FACILITY – DR VIN OKPALA

(5) SPAD ON SPECIAL DUTIES / CONTINUOS VOTERS REGISTRATION – AMAKA AKUDO

(6) SPAD ON POLITICAL MATTERS – IFEATU OBI-OKOYE

(7) SPAD ON EFFICIENCY, TRAINING AND MOTIVATION – NGOZI OKONKWO

(8) SPAD ON INDIGENOUS MEDICINE AND HERBAL PRACTICE – DR ONYEKA IBEZIM

(9) SPAD ON FARM IMPLEMENTATION/ MECHANIZATION – PAUL NWOSU

(10) SPAD ON LEGAL MATTERS – PAT IGWEBUIKE

(11) SPAD ON CHIEFTAINCY AND COMMUNITY MATTERS – VERA OKONKWO