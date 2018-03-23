The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released timetable for the recall of Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district.
Augusta Ogakwu, secretary of the commission, disclosed this on Friday.
She said the recall process will begin on Tuesday with the posting of the notice of verification at the commission’s local government area office in Lokoja, Kogi state capital.
