Mr Hakeem Sokunle, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday urged electorate in the area to ensure peaceful conduct during Saturday’s councillorship by-election.

Sokunle, the Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, gave the advice in an interview with our reporters in Lagos.

He said “my message to our people is to be non-violent; there is no single gain in violence. We should know that election will come and go.

“Where is the councillor that occupied the seat before? We should take it easy.

“I want to implore our people, especially those who have business in the poll to come out en mass and exercise their constitutional right to select the councilor that will serve their interest.

“I urge the electorate to peacefully conduct themselves at tomorrow’s councillorship by-election in my constituency.

“It is only through the ballot that we can install who will represent our interest.

“Grassroots governance is key to development principles.”

By-elections would hold in Ward ‘B’, Ogunoloko and Ward ‘B’, Dopemu in Oshodi-Isolo and Agege local government areas of Lagos State on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

The election is sequel to death of the former occupants of the councillorship seats in the two council areas.