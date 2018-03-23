As the May 12 local government elections draw closer in Oyo state, the ruling All Progressive Congress on Friday adopted the option of consensus candidates through an indirect primary which held at Lafia Hotels, Apata, Ibadan.

The lists include candidates for the office of the chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors across the 33 local government areas and the 35 local council development areas in the state.

The approach which was said to be in line with section 20A subsection 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the party constitution had all the party leaders and stakeholders from the ward level to the state and nationally elected officers of the party assembled.

The primary also had in attendance members of the state executive councils, party leaders, women groups, youth groups and all stakeholders including elected officials at both the state house of assembly and the National assembly.

The primary was greeted with jubilations and applause from the stakeholders present.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Micheal Adeyemo led the APC lawmakers to the primary.

Addressing the stakeholders, Governor Abiola Ajimobi who was flanked by the State party chairman, Chief Akin Oke, State Secretary, Mr. Mojeed Olaoya and other party chieftains, gave a background to the imperative of the adoption of consensus candidacy approach pointing out it was the decision of the stakeholders after all the aggrieved members of the party had earlier being appeased.

Emphasising that the only party that can defeat the APC in the coming Council poll is the party in itself as a result of acrimony and disunity, Governor Ajimobi urged all the members to continue and sustain the peaceful co-existence and oneness that had helped the party over the years.

While noting that the factionalisation issues rocking the party had been addressed, the governor told the stakeholders that anybody who parades himself as a Senaco or Lamist loyalist is a thief looking for the opportunity to swindle people or what to eat.

He said the issue of some members being loyal to him or those being loyal to the late former Governor Lamide Adeshina had been long addressed during a unity meeting.

On how the candidates emerged, the Governor said it was agreed that three names be submitted from each local government from where the eventual candidate was selected, adding that the list was devoid of any bitterness or rancour.

He denied any form of imposition of the candidates stressing that the emerged candidates were thoroughly scrutinized by the party leaders to ensure that only the best were selected.

Addressing journalist after the primary, the governor urged the candidates to emulate his good stance and replicate same through service to humanity, expressing confidence that the LG polls would end up a huge success.

He said, “Let us thank God for ensuring that we had a peaceful outing. You will see that most party primaries have always been very rancorous but in our own case, it was very peaceful and in line with the constitution of our party, particularly if you look at page 74 sections 20A sub-section 1,2,3,4 clearly stated that the party can have either a direct primary or an indirect primary.

“A direct primary meaning that all party members would assemble in a designated place where they will vote for the candidates of their choice. But in this case, you can also have the indirect, where it clearly stated that once you have elected members of the party from the wards to the various levels of the party organs, you can have them as a collegiate group and they become the delegates to participate and vote at a designated location for candidates of their choice and that is what we have done today.

“We have been able to bring in all elected party members, assembly members, national and state and even at the local government wards level and we had what you call the consensus in which we listed the names of all the candidates and we asked for the support of the delegates and they agreed. And you could see that all the delegates were all happy.

“We are happy because we took the right steps that should have been taken, with wide consultations. We consulted the party leaders, women, youth groups and all the stakeholders and we had what we call the consensus of the candidates.

“There was no imposition of candidate and you could see the outcome. I think it was the best party primaries that I have seen and I have been in politics for quite sometimes now.

“As we are, there is no party that can defeat us except we defeat ourself. And we felt all those who are aggrieved must sit together and talk that was what led to this.”

The list of the consensus candidates was later read out by the State party secretary and later adopted by Remi Sadiq and Apostle Aderonmu to the cheering of the stakeholders.