Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has won the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) primary election for the Anambra governorship election.

Edcohie on Thursday emerged the flag bearer of the DPC for the November 18 governorship election.

The actor, sharing pictures from his official unveiling as the party’s flagbearer, said: “And I won the party primaries today to become the flag bearer of the DPC.

“I give God almighty all the glory. I thank everyone who made it possible. And to all who have placed their hopes and trust in me, I will not let you down.

“It’s time for the youths, time for the masses. We are taking the government house of Anambra state come November 2017.

“We will run a government that will put the welfare of the masses first. Our victory is the people’s victory.”

A few days ago, the actor had enunciated on why he deserves to be elected governor of Anambra state.

He had said: “Over the years as one of the most distinguished actors of my generation, I have put so much joy in the hearts of the people, (young, old, rich, poor) through my films and won their love.

“It’s time to do much more for them through good leadership, transparent leadership, leadership that would put the welfare of the people first. The problems of Ndi Anambra have come to the last bus stop.”

Of all the entertainers who have declared an interest in running for public office in recent time, Edochie is so far the only person to exhibit a determination to go the mile.

He will contest against incumbent governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Oseloka Obaze, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Tony Nwoye, flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC).