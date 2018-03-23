The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the motion ex parte filed by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property seeking the forfeiture of 22 assets allegedly not declared by the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, was plot to silence the opposition.

The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some of his appointees to order over their manifest interest and continued interference in the trial of its former National Publicity Secretary, Chief Olisa Metuh.

PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the allegation against Ekweremadu was orchestrated to scandalise, persecute, and bring down perceived opponents of the ruling party.

The party noted that the Deputy President of the Senate is a major symbol of the opposition, adding that it was of the view that his persecution was part of the grand plan to strangulate the PDP ahead of the 2019 elections. It recalled that Ekweremadu and the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, were in 2016 arraigned on trumped up charges of forgery of Senate Standing Rule, even when there was not even a mention of their names in the contentious police report or Proof of Evidence, noting that the charges were later withdrawn for lack of merit.

The party observed that in the current circumstance, “apart from relying on an obsolete law to dabble into the roles of the Code of Conduct Bureau, we are not surprised that the panel could not carry out a thorough and independent investigation on the purported property of the senator, but relied on a petition by the former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike, who is standing corruption trial in several courts, after his removal from office by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in 2017.

“It is also instructive that this calculated smear campaign is in the guise of forfeiture of phantom assets came on the heels of Ekweremadu’s alarm and scathing criticism of the APC-led administration over the nation’s deteriorating democracy and in the midst of the ongoing executivelegislature faceoff, in which a ranking senator of the APC extraction identified Ekweremadu as a pillar of support to the Senate President.”

PDP stated that in Metuh’s case, the connection between the timing of happenings in the court case and the intrusions of the APC in the entire matter has assumed a worrisome dimension.

“The fact remains that if the court cannot grant Chief Metuh leave for medical treatment, moreso with the manifest interference of the APC, then there is absolutely no guarantee that he can get justice from the same court at the end of the day and we want the CJN to take copious note of this,” the party said.