Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Thursday reacted to a video of Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West, saying he has been roundly defeated and cannot do anything.

Dino Melaye in the recently released video on Instagram was seen singing, dancing and mocking the governor.

Speaking with State House correspondents on the sidelines of the expended National Economic Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Bello claimed that he had not seen the video as he was too busy to listen to a noise maker.

Bello said, “I don’t know there is any such video from anybody, I am not aware. Maybe, you may tell me what the video is all about, I am not aware if there is any such video.

“You see Kogi state is a very complex state and I took it over when things were really bad and I am doing my best to ensure that we give quality service to the good people of Kogi state.

“So any noise maker out there is just disturbing himself. So I just focused on the job as the executive governor of Kogi state, and I am doing my best and the people of Kogi state really appreciate my services to them.” he stated

On the recent attack in Kogi, he said, “It was a very pathetic situation where about 12 people were killed and I visited that place. It is a place that was neglected by their own people and it was unfortunate that that incident happened and we have constituted Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the immediate and remote cause of that attack because this is not the first time that an attack is happening in that particular area.

“In 2014 it happened where lives and property were destroyed but thank God with the support of the military, police and other security agencies were able to quickly move into action and then that particular incident had been stopped.

“As we speak arrests are being made and investigations are on and by the time the Judicial Panel of Inquiry comes up with its own findings and recommendations, l am sure there will be a lasting solution to that crisis.

On People’s Democratic Party (PDP) allegation that the rescued Dapchi girls is an arrangement, Bello said, “I think Nigerians are happy with Mr. President for the good job that he is doing for being proactive and for the quick response by the military and other security agencies in rescuing our Dapchi girls, I think it is a good job that they have done and I really congratulate Mr. President, I congratulate the APC, I congratulate the government and good people of Yobe State, I congratulate the girls and their parents and I congratulate Nigerians.

“By the grace of God such effort is being made to ensure that the remaining Chibok girls are brought back. You will recall that when Mr. President came, probably the APC might have arranged the kidnap of Chibok girls then. So I think those that are accusing APC or our government of arranging such a kidnap are insensitive to the parents, to the children and to Nigerians. We shouldn’t push politics to certain level. So we should congratulate ourselves and I am sure such incident will not repeat itself in the country.”