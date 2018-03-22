The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, said all is now set for the Local Government by-elections in the state on Saturday.

The commission is holding by-elections to fill two vacant seats in two wards in Oshodi-Isolo and Agege Local Government areas of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, on March 24, 2018 following the demise of the former occupants of the Councillorship seats in the area.

The by-elections will be held in Ward ‘B’, Ogunoloko in Oshodi-Isolo LG and Ward ‘B’, Dopemu in Agege LG.

LASIEC Chairman, Ayotunde Phillips at a news conference on Wednesday at the commission’s office in Yaba, Lagos, said the commission was complying with section 21 (2) of the LASIEC Law 2008 (as amended) to hold by-elections to fill the vacant seats.

She said the commission was fully ready to conduct a free by-election on Saturday, saying that LASIEC was working with relevant security agencies and other stakeholders, including traditional rulers in the affected areas to ensure security of lives and properties before, during and after the elections.

“We have received assurance of security personnel for the elections. So eligible voters in the two wards should feel confident and entertain no fear of molestation from anybody. I should add that any person or persons who attempts to scuttle this process will have only themselves to blame as security agents are poised to apprehend any such persons and visit the full length of the law on him or her.

“Registered voters in both wards should therefore obtain their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, which they will use to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice. This is another opportunity for eligible registered voters in the affected wards to determine who their Councillors will be by voting the candidates of their choice.

“I want to assure you that the commission is fully prepared for the conduct of the by-elections. The training of the ad-hoc personnel who will participate in the elections has already been concluded and they have been mandated to be civil and courteous to voters, election observers and party agents in the course of the performance of their duties as election officials,” she said.

Phillips added that the officials had also been directed to accord the aged, people living with disabilities and pregnant women special consideration in line with the commission’s customs and tradition to make the voting process easy and devoid of all forms of encumbrances for them.

She emphasised that there would not be restriction of movement during the elections, adding that accreditation and voting would take place simultaneously between 9am and 3pm.

Phillips disclosed that three political parties, APC, PDP and Accord would vie for the by-election in Agege while two political parties, APC and PDP would contest the by-election in Oshodi-Isolo.