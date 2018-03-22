A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Mike Okoro, says President Muhammadu Buhari deserved a second term in 2019 to consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term.

Okoro, also an Aba-based business mogul, stated this in an interview with the News men on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He listed road infrastructure, anti-graft campaign, and job creation, and youth empowerment, defeat of Boko Haram insurgency and maintenance of fiscal discipline as some of the landmark achievements of the President.

“Mr President has defeated the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and reclaimed territories annexed by the group.

“Nigeria’s economy is gradually bouncing back and our external reserve streaming back to live.

“Corruption in public service has reduced while fiscal discipline and responsibility are strictly adhered to in public procurement.

“The present challenges which are part of the development challenges will be overcome with our support and prayers.

“I think what we need do as person is to renew the mandate of Mr President so that he can consolidate on the achievements so far made,” Okoro said.

He said that the President needed the patience, support and cooperation of every citizen to steer the country back to economic, social and political greatness.

Okoro noted that Buhari’s administration was committed to restoration of hope and confidence of local and international investors.

He said that recent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in parts of the country could be addressed through constructive dialogue and negotiation.

The party chieftain, however, urged government to take a second look at the proposed establishment of cattle colonies, saying that it might not be a panacea to the recurring killings between herders and farmers.

According to him, the proposal may also trigger more crises.

“The nomads have been in the business of rearing their cattle from one part of the country, especially from the North to every other part of the nation.

“We have not had the type of clashes and killings that have become the order of the day between the herders and farmers in the country.

“I am not in favour of carving out portions of lands for the purpose of creating colonies for cattle rearing, rather I will ask that there should be a negotiation to find a middle cause for the problems,’’ he said.

He urged eligible voters that not were registered in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to ensure they were registered to avoid self-disenfranchising during the election.