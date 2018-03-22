The forum of non-National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met in Abuja on Wednesday night reaffirming the position of the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to extend the tenure of all Party executives by one year.

Members of the forum who are also NEC members urged the Party to take disciplinary action against party members who have taken the party to court without exhausting internal party mechanism, in line with the party constitution.

The resolutions are contained in a communiqué issued by the forum members comprising Alh. Nasiru Danu and seventeen others after the meeting.

It reads: “The Non-NWC members forum of the ruling Party-APC at her meeting today the 21st March, 2018 passed the following resolutions:

1. Re-affirmed its position taken by NEC at the last NEC meeting of February 27, 2018 principally on the tenure extension to its Party Officers at all levels.

2. Urges the NWC of the Party to take necessary disciplinary action in consonance with the Party constitution in respect of those who sued the Party without exhausting the Party internal mechanism in respect of their complaints or griviances as contained in our Party constitution.”

Recall that at the end of the 5th meeting of the APC NEC, it was generally agreed by members to extend the tenure of all elected and appointed officers of the Party in the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the national level.

The current tenure will end on June 30, 2018.

By this decision, all affected officers will continue in acting capacity for another period of 12 months after the expiration of their current term.