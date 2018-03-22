The All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Gombe State, Muhammad Badre, has said the refusal of Governor Ibrahim Dakwambo to pay N200 million annually in maintaining and servicing the Dadinkowa Dam is costing the people of Gombe portable water supply.

In a statement released by his media office on Wednesday, Badre lamented the pains the people are going through in order to access drinkable water as a result of the insensitivity of the governor to ensure good life for Gombe people.

He noted that he sunk 100 boreholes across Gombe metropolis at the rate of N3 million per one five years ago to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

According to him, if Governor Dakwambo had faithfully and religiously serviced the annual N200 million fee meant to keep the Dadinkowa Dam located in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area, the entire people of Gombe wouldn’t have been experiencing the hardships associated with water and other social facilities and justify the billions that is accruing to the state in the form of allocations and other largesse being shared regularly by the federal government almost on monthly basis.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to our notice that one Muhammad Sanusi Abdullai alias Ataka and the Personal Assistant to the Principal Private Secretary to Governor Dakwambo has embarked on building just one borehole near one of the 100 I built five years ago to bring succor to the people.

“In as much as we welcome the development, we want to urge the governor to endeavor to build another 100 boreholes that cost us N300 million as we did so as to cater for the water needs of the people of Gombe .

“Alternatively, we are calling on the governor to start paying the expected N200 million to service the Dadunkawa dam which will make water available to all.”

Badre assured the people that if given the opportunity to govern the state, he would ensure abundant people-oriented projects that would make life better for all.