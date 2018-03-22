Justice Ahmed Mohammed ‎of a federal high court sitting in Abuja has been asked to dismiss the objection filed by the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, the party and the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, against a suit seeking to nullify the December 9th convention of the party.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Taoheed Adedoja had approached the court, seeking to upturn the convention of the party which produced Secondus and other principal officers of the party.

In the motion filed by Secondus and others, they asked the court to declined jurisdiction in the case.

But Adedoja in his counter motion told the court to dismiss the objections of the applicants.

He told the court that he is a bonafide member of the party and has the legal right to institute the action. The case has been fixed for April 19 for the hearing of the motion.

Adedoja, had in an interview said, “All the defendants/respondents in this case including Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had long been served with the originating processes in the earlier suit.”

He expressed angst at the zero (0) score credited to him as a national chairmanship candidate at the convention, insisting he was maligned and embarrassed as a result.

According to him, the announcement of the result has left him, family members, friends and political associates shattered with a “psychological trauma,” urging the court to swing into action without further delay.