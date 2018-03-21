Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, representing Kano Central in the Senate has vowed to retire Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from active politics come 2019 general elections,” and anybody try to help him”.

In an audio voice message aired on a private radio station in Kano (Express FM) on Wednesday, Senator Kwankwaso declared that no amount of persuasion will make him change his mind over the stance to change Ganduje.

He said the level of betrayal meted to him by the Governor is enough yardsticks to stage a comeback into Kano politics and unseat Ganduje from Government House.

Senator Kwankwaso also boasted of dealing and retiring anyone from politics, which have any link to the Governor from any quarters within the Country, even if that person is in Abuja (an apparent reference to Buhari).

The fire-spitting Senator was quoted as saying, go and write it down, I will retire this betrayer and his collaborators from active politics in a simple arithmetic of 1 + 1 which you all know the answer.

There has been war of words from both camps since Kwankwaso’s handing over to Governor Ganduje in 2015.

The latest was tongue-lashing of the daughter of Governor Ganduje who marries the son of Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State by Kwankwaso, who besides condemns the marriage, also describes all those that attended as people who have less work to do in their respective Offices.