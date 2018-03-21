The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the United Nations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission are planning to rig the 2019 general elections.

The party alleged that the rigging would start from Borno State where there are number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and where many others have left the state.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, told a delegation of the United Nations led by Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas yesterday that the party has no confidence in INEC to conduct credible elections in 2019.

“We suspect that INEC will rig the elections but Nigerians will resist. We suspect that the rigging will start from Borno State, especially with the number of people in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“INEC has not lived up to expectation. It should come out in clear terms and be seen as an umpire. Since they took over, a lot of issues have trailed their conduct of elections.

“We don’t have confidence in the leadership of INEC. There are no perfect elections anywhere in the world but there are glaring issues of concern,” he said.

Secondus also drew the attention of the UN to the mindless killings going on in the country, stressing that the same could be part of grand design to prevent some eligible voters from casting their votes in 2019.

He told the delegation that INEC was registering underage persons in Kano State to vote in the elections as part of the plan to rig the elections.

Chambas said the delegation was in the country on “a prevent diplomacy,” ‎adding that the cost of peacekeeping was too high of the UN.

He said the UN was concerned about the peaceful conduct of Nigeria’s 2019 general elections.

“There should be a code of conduct to be signed by the political parties which will focus on policies and agenda and not on hate speeches,” he said.

He called for “regular and adequate funding” of INEC to enable the commission discharge its responsibility to the people.