A senator, Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), has said that he has nothing to fear regarding a petition by his constituents calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recall him.

Mr. Melaye is currently fighting perhaps his toughest political battle as some of his constituents push to recall him, a move he has accused his state governor, Yahaya Bello, of instigating. Mr. Bello, a political foe of the controversial senator, has denied this.

The senator took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to express confidence of overcoming his travails, shortly after posting a video taunting the Kogi State governor.

A few days ago, the Court of Appeal in Abuja ruled that the recall process of Mr. Melaye, which had halted, be restarted.

The senator had approached the court in a bid to stop the process after an Abuja Federal High Court in September 2017 gave INEC the go-ahead to begin Mr. Melaye’s recall process.

In a judgement delivered last week, the judge, Tunde Awotoye, and two other judges ruled that there was no cause for action and the Federal High Court that adjudicated the case ought not to have entertained it in the first place.

In his tweet, Mr. Melaye said: ”Nothing to fear. It is dismissive and evaporative. INEC will be served bc I have appealed to the Supreme Court. I do have absolute trust in my constituents.

“They never signed anything so Yahaya Bello will have to look for the imaginary people.

”Who will go and verify the made-in Taiwan signatures if we get there. It was a colossal waste of our common patrimony. Truth is Truth – SAM.”