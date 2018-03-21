The governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has praised the federal government for the release and return of the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state by Boko Haram.

While making reference to the Chibok girls abduction in 2014, the APC knocked past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration, saying that had the government been proactive, it would have prevented incidence.

In a statement by the national publicity secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party however said the prompt release of the girls “is another solid demonstration of the political will of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to secure the lives of all Nigerians.”

Bolaji said: “If the immediate-past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had responded with the similar alacrity, the Chibok schoolgirls would have been released or rescued.

“Instead, the PDP wasted several weeks wallowing in denial and conspiracy theories such that it was now left for the APC government to rescue many of the girls and rehabilitate them,” the statement said.

The APC assured Nigerians that the current administration is committed to securing the release of the remaining Chibok schoolgirl still held in captivity by Boko Haram.

The party also expressed confidence in the Buhari administration’s ability to improve the capacity and efficiency of Nigeria’s security agencies to prevent such occurrences in the future.