A federal lawmaker and founder of the Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP, Bayelsa), has disclosed that he had earlier advised President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw police officers guarding VIPs.

He made this disclosure via his official twitter account following the order of withdrawal of police officers from private individuals and companies by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Mr. Idris had on Monday ordered immediate withdrawal of all police orderlies attached to private individuals and companies. This brings the incumbent police chief up to speed with his predecessors in one of the most recurring but ineffective police directives.

At the meeting with police commissioners and assistant inspectors-general at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Idris, said all state commissioners must comply with the orders immediately.

To be withdrawn are officers attached to private individuals and companies — with the exception of private financial institutions— across the country, according to Yomi Sogunle, an assistant commissioner of police and head of the police complaints unit.

Prior to his order, Mr. Bruce posted a video on Facebook, showing “what will happen if the Nigerian Police focus on their core duties.”

After the IGP’s order, the lawmaker tweeted, “2 weeks ago my #commonsense video advised @MBuhari to withdraw the 150,000 policemen guarding VIPs and send them to guard schools in the Northeast, like the #DapchiGirls school. Today, he listened to me.”