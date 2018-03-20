The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday resolved to urge Gov. Rochas Okorocha to equip select schools in every local government area with tools for technical education and skill acquisition.

The House made the resolution following votes in favour of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Mrs Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba APC).

The motion was titled “Motion to urge the Imo Governor to urgently equip select secondary schools in every local government area in Imo State with tools for technical education and skill acquisition”.

The lawmaker said the motion was aimed at building a productive society and changing the orientation of attaching too much importance to white collar jobs by promoting skill acquisition.

Moving the motion, Onwudiwe noted that the government alone could not provide jobs for the teeming graduates in the country.

She stressed that it had become important to teach students to develop academically and to acquire essential skills to engender creativity and financial independence.

The lawmaker added that establishing and equipping new technical schools would help in restoring core values while elevating dignity in labour.

She said that the acquisition of skills would also enhance self worth and confidence, thereby tackling insecurity and other societal ills.

She prayed the House to urge the governor to mandate the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to conduct an inventory study and gap analysis to determine the manpower, equipment and tools needed.

She further called for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to quickly provide the necessary equipment, tools and expertise to effect the teaching and learning of skill acquisition in the selected schools.

Supporting the motion, Dr Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru-APC) said the motion should be taken seriously to encourage independence and manpower development.

Following votes in favour of the motion, the Speaker, Mr Iheanacho Ihim, said the prayers of the motion as moved had been granted.