Ifeanyi Okonkwo has emerged the gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party, ADP, for the November 18 Anambra gubernatorial election.

Kayode Jacobs, the Director Media of ADP in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja said Mr. Okonkwo emerged in a primary conducted by the party.

He, however, did not say when the primary was conducted and who contested against Mr. Okonkwo.

“It was witnessed by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria Police and Department of State Services.

“Dr Ifeanyi Okonkwo had a total of 1,062 out of 1,072 accredited votes to pick the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

- Advertisement -

“In line with the party’s constitution, elections were conducted in designated centres at each of the three senatorial districts in the state.

“Results were later moved to Awka where final compilation was done and Okonkwo ratified as having been duly returned,” Mr. Jacobs said.

According to Mr. Jacobs, Mr. Okonkwo appreciated members of the party for electing him as the candidate of the party.

He said that if elected as governor, Mr. Okonkwo promised to turn around the economy of the state, create employment, rebuild state infrastructure and ensure security of lives and property in the state.

NAN reports Mr. Okonkwo will contest against the likes of the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano of APGA and Tony Nwoye of APC.

Others include, Oseloka Obaze of the PDP and Osita Chidoka of the UPP.