The senate has adjourned plenary over the demise of Ali Wakili, senator representing Bauchi south.

Wakili died on Saturday and has since been buried according to Islamic rites

The resolution of the upper legislative chamber to adjourn plenary in honour of the late senator was sequel to a motion moved by Ahmed Lawan, senate leader.

Speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday, Lawan said the country had lost a lawmaker who fought for the development of democracy in the country.

“On the 17th of this month, Saturday we woke up to a very sad news of the death of our friend, our brother and our colleague, very distinguished senator Ali Wakili,” Lawan said.

“Mr president this is sad for not only this senate. Not only his senatorial district that he represented but for his entire country and the development of democracy in Nigeria

“It is tradition that when this kind of divine incident happens and we lose a colleague in the senate or house of representatives we normally observe one-minute silence in the honour of the departed but also adjourn plenary and suspend activities in the national assembly in honour of the deceased. May his soul rest in peace.”

On his part, Senate President Bukola Saraki said a special valedictory session would be held in Wakili’s honour on Wednesday.

Thereafter senate was adjourned till Wednesday.