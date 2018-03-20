Members of the Nkanu Traders’ Association in Enugu State have asked other governorship aspirants in the State to wait till 2023.

They declared their total support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the State.

The group gave the endorsement at a rally held over the weekend, attended by hundreds of traders and other political stakeholders from the area.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was present at the rally, assured the traders of his administration’s commitment to engage in more community development drives.

He said his administration would continue to lead the State with the fear of God, noting that “our prayer is that God should continue to order our steps, that we will continue to do the right thing.

“You have honoured me today and I pray that God will honour you.

“I was born in Nkanu land; I grew up in Nkanu land; had my primary school in Nkanu land, my university education Nkanu land. I had my first masters outside the country and then the second one in Nkanu land. Out of the 2 PhDs I have, one was given my ESUT, which is in Nkanu land.

“So, I want to let you know that since you honoured me, if what I have been doing is 80 percent, I will make it 100 percent.”

The Governor, however, urged the people to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise very serious.

Earlier, the secretary of the Traders’ Association, Chief Hyacinth Ogbodo hailed Ugwuanyi over the construction of the bridge that links Ubahu, Amechi Idodo and neighbouring communities in Nkanu-East with their kith and kin in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

“Your administration has equally wiped wiped off our tears by constructing the all purpose Amurri road, which has defied maintenance over the years.

“The on-going Ogonogo Eji-Ndiagu Akpugo road and the reconstruction of Ozalla-Obe-Agbani-ESUT dual carriage road by the Arab Contractors that will lead to Amagunze is clear testimony of your good work in Nkanu land.

“In pursuit of the 4-point agenda, Your Excellency has registered your presence in virtually all sectors of the socio-economic life of our people. Without discrimination, you combined urban and rural development by constructing and reconstructing roads and bridges in all parts of the State,” the market leader said.

He further declared: “We are here to formally inform your Excellency that we are for you through 2019-2023 when your second tenure would end.

“You have to count on us for total support and solidarity because we have placed our hands on the plough for you; there is no going back until we get to destination.”