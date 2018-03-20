The General overseer of Eternal Light World Christian Church, Prophet Adol Awam, on Monday declared intention to run for governorship position in the forthcoming 2019 general election in Ebonyi State.

Awam, who made this known in Abakaliki during a press conference organised to formally make his intention known, said he will be running under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The aspirant revealed that he had the capacity to industrialize the state when compared to other aspirants, including the incumbent governor.

Recall that Prophet Adol also contested for governorship in 2011 General election under the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, but lost gallantry to the former governor Chief Martin Elechi.

Awam who is the former Ebonyi ALGON Chairman and Chairman of Ebonyi local government area stated that he would not just transform the state but will bring the needed industrial revolution lacking in the state.

He debunked speculation making round the state that he was being sponsored by the governor, Chief David Umahi.

He revealed his preparedness to floor the governor if given the ticket of APC in the polls.

He noted that he decided to address the press conference to disabuse the minds of his supporters against such rumor and urged them to disregard such as it was coming from his political detractors and never do well politicians especially within the APC.

The aspirant insisted that for the All Progressives Congress to win the 2019 general election in the state, only a candidate from the Ebonyi North senatorial zone should be given the ticket of the party, sighting the numerical strength, political consciousness, political accommodation and friendliness of the zone as the needed advantage.

According to him, “as a strong politician from Ebonyi North senatorial zone which has the highest capacity and strength in the state, I stand the chance of winning the 2019 general election and becoming the next Governor of the State and I want to state that Governor David Umahi can never sponsor and will never contribute to my governorship ambition”.

The APC governorship aspirant expressed optimism that the APC would win the 2019 general election without any hitch in the state adding that his administration would give priority to the welfare of Ebonyians and industrialization of the state.

“I heard the rumour making the round that the Governor is behind the clarion call of my people to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial election come 2019. This is a lie of the highest order, laughable and a tantrum thrown by frustrated people who are apprehensive of my outing to respond to the call of my people.

“I want to use this medium to call on all APC faithful and indeed all Ebonyians in the state to rise up and put on their armour (which is PVC) to face the challenges in the state and work closely to see that APC wins the election come 2019. The time is now and together we can make it,” he stressed.