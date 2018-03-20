President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has denied any link with the National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr Ikenga Ugochiyeri.

Ugochiyeri on Monday made comments against the administration of Buhari.

He said the APC government had performed below the expectations of Nigerians, failed in its campaign promises and should be removed from power.

He further noted that though Buhari had the constitutional right to re-contest, it was better for him to retire with the last vestiges of respect and houour.

Reacting, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki’s Special Adviser, said the APP chairman was on his own.

He wrote: “Our attention has been drawn to reports by some news platforms that described Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Chairman of a political party known as “APP” as an aide to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“Please note, that in a letter of resignation addressed to President of the Senate, and dated October 3, 2017, Ugochinyere, who was then President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, said he had formed a political party and would be resigning his position as Special Assistant on Youth Affairs.

“In this regard, we ask that all platforms be guided in their reporting of the activities of Mr. Ugochinyere and his party, and refrain from including “Dr. Saraki’s” name in any such related stories.”