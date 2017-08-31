The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again called ‎on Nigerians to pray for the health of the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The charge of APC was contained in its Eid-el-Kabir message ‎to the Muslim faithful.

The party in a statement from the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, felicitates with Muslim faithful in the country on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Abdullahi said, “As we gather around family and friends to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, we should be reminded of the significance of the holy festival which is to celebrate the love and grace of Almighty Allah to mankind through sacrifice, devotion and faith. Irrespective of our ethnic and religious affiliations, we urge Nigerians to use the opportunity of the holy celebration to rededicate themselves to selfless sacrifices for the benefit of our neighbours and indeed the progress of the country.

“In our national life, we urge citizens to eschew all forms of violence, live in peaceful coexistence and be our brother’s keeper. Recently, the nation has witnessed some agitations with the potential of undermining the unity and our relationship across religious and ethnic divides.

‎”As a Party, we believe it is in our collective interest to support and remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria as our strength remains in our diversity.”

The Party calls on Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians to pray for the well-being of the country and the good health of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari.