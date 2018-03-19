The forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday insisted that the decision of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to extend the tenure of national and state officers of the party was irreversible.

The forum equally accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the third force of sponsoring court cases to destabilise APC, under the guise of challenging the tenure extension of APC national and state officers.

Addressing journalists in Enugu on Monday, Ben Nwoye, the Secretary of the forum and Enugu State APC Chairman, said the decision to elongate the tenure of the executives was unanimous and taken in order not to harm the party and the country.

Nwoye recalled that prior to the NEC meeting, 33 of the state chairmen met for two days, after which they recommended the extension of the tenure of the executives for two years.

He said based on the recommendation of the chairmen, the NEC met and after due consideration, passed a resolution, extending the tenure of the executives for one year, a year short of the recommendation of the chairmen.

“The attention of the forum of APC chairmen has been drawn to the noise/sound bites in the media by some people, being critical of the decision of the NEC to extend the tenure of the national and state executives of APC.

“Prior to the NEC, the forum of chairmen met and agreed on tenure extension. We agreed that since this is election year, it will harm the party and the country if we allow the party to go into congresses within the year we are going into national election.

“33 of the state chairmen in the meeting signed and recommended the extension. This is bearing in mind that other people are aware of the crisis going on in our party.

“The entire NEC passed a vote of confidence on the president, the national chairman, the national leader and the reconciliation committee. It was resolved that anybody that has grouse should submit it to the National Reconciliation Committee led by the national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“In line with the resolution of NEC, relying on the provision of the constitution and in the interest of the party, to stabilise the party, a motion was passed for the extension of the tenure of the executives for one year, a year short of the two years recommended by the forum of chairmen,” Nwoye said.

Commenting on the various cases already filed in court by aggrieved party members who are challenging the tenure elongation, Nwoye said Article 21 A of the APC constitution makes it very clear that anybody who takes the party to court, loses his membership automatically.

He said those who took the party to court should no longer be regarded as members of the party.

Nwoye said contrary to insinuations that the governors influenced the decision of the forum of chairmen on tenure extension, there was no external influence.

He maintained that the extension was hundred percent, the decision of the chairmen with zero influence by governors.

“It was not done for Oyegun. It was done to strengthen the party. Any state chairman making claims against the NEC decision is not saying the truth,” he said.